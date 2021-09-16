EPA-rated range estimates for the Lucid Air are out and the top estimate comes in at a staggering 520 miles. That's more than a 100 miles better than the best Tesla, though the new Model S Plaid is yet to be ranked and may end up providing some competition.

Singer Vehicle Design has been spotted testing its 911 DLS at the Nürburgring. It isn't clear what the company is testing but it may be new engine configurations for the 911 DLS or a successor model.

China's Xpeng has become the first automaker in the world to start sales of a car fitted with lidar sensors. The car is the P5, a compact electric sedan to rival the Tesla Model 3. It's gone on sale in China where it starts at less than $25,000, with incentives.

