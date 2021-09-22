The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS adds power, traction, and all the right performance equipped to the already fantastic 911. For many, it represents the sweet spot between comfort and performance in the range, and after a quick drive it's easy to see why.

A prototype for the redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class has been spotted, and it's wearing the least camouflage gear yet. Mercedes-Benz's small crossover looks to be growing in size for its next generation, which makes sense with the GLB-Class recently joining the lineup.

Singer Vehicle Design was recently spotted testing its 911 DLS at the Nürburgring, and now we have video footage. It isn't clear what the company was testing but it may be new engine configurations for the 911 DLS or a successor model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 911 GTS improves upon greatness

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class spy shots: Popular crossover coming in for redesign

Watch Singer's 911 DLS take to the 'Ring

What's New for 2022: Cadillac

2022 Honda Passport updated with rugged looks, TrailSport grade

Rivian details membership program for electric trucks' charging access, connectivity

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots and video: High-performance crossover takes shape

2021 Kia Telluride vs 2021 Ford Explorer: Compare SUVs

McLaren veteran Martin Whitmarsh returns to F1 as head of Aston Martin team

Volkswagen ID.4 earns Top Safety Pick+ to pave way for VW’s mass-market EVs