Bentley's latest Continental GT has spawned its Speed variant and we've just tested the car. The big bruiser now packs 650 hp, and we can think of few better cars to cross a continent with.

Aston Martin is working on several new DBX variants and the latest to be spotted is rumored to pack V-12 power. If the rumor proves true, Aston Martin will soon have a worthy alternative to the Lamborghini Urus and upcoming Ferrari Purosangue on its hands.

The first customer examples of Rivian's R1T pickup truck are now rolling off the line at the company's plant in Normal, Illinois. It makes Rivian the first manufacturer with an electric full-size pickup truck in production.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed passes every test in flying color

2024 Aston Martin DBX S spy shots: Possible V-12 range-topper spied

First production Rivian R1T silently rolls off assembly line, customer deliveries imminent

Ford Ecosport discontinued, leaving nothing but an echo in small crossover history

Polestar Precept development underway at new UK R&D center

Tesla co-founder's company focuses on "less sexy" key for US-made EVs: Battery materials

2023 BMW 3-Series spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

What's New for 2022: BMW

GTO Engineering Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder revival remasters an icon

Dual-motor VW ID.4 AWD models earn up to 249 miles of range