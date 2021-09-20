BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated 3-Series.

The updates constitute a mid-cycle refresh for the current 3-Series which first arrived on the scene in 2018 as a 2019 model. In BMW tradition we should see the updated car arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model.

The current 3-Series, the G20 generation, is already a handsome car and thankfully it doesn't look like BMW is going to mess around with the design. It looks like there will be some small tweaks to the internals of the lights, along with a new grille insert and new fascias front and rear.

A more substantial update is pegged for the interior where we should see BMW introduce the latest version of its iDrive infotainment system. The latest system, version 8.0, features a bigger screen and may see the 3-Series' dash revised to match the one in the new 2022 i4 electric hatch (shown below).

Speaking of electric vehicles, the updated 3-Series will feature its own electric option, possibly badged an i3. Prototypes for the electric 3-Series have already been spotted. Expect it to match the specs of the i4, meaning an 83.9-kilowatt-hour battery and a maximum range approaching 300 miles.

It isn't clear what's in store for the 3-Series' existing powertrain lineup. The base option in the U.S. should continue to be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at about 248 hp. Above this should be a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 rated at about 382 hp, this time augmented with a mild-hybrid system able to temporarily add 11 hp. Both powertrains feature in the updated 2022 X3.

2022 BMW i4

The M3 should receive many of the changes pegged for the regular 3-Series, though don't expect its powertrain to be changed. The current M3 features a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 that delivers 473 hp in standard guise and 503 hp in M3 Competition guise.

Sedan sales may be on the decline but the 3-Series remains a vital model in the BMW lineup. Here in the U.S., the car still averages over 40,000 sales annually.

Stay tuned for more details on the 2023 3-Series as development continues.