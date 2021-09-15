Aston Martin has been spotted testing a prototype for a new DBX variant likely to be a performance range-topper.

The prototype sports a new front fascia with an expansive open area under the grille. It's also equipped with huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors.

According to Autocar, the new variant being tested could potentially be a V-12-powered DBX S due in 2023. Such a launch date would likely see the DBX S arrive as a 2024 model here in the U.S.

The current DBX is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 rated at 542 hp. Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 delivers up to 760 hp in some applications, and its appearance in the DBX would make the crossover a worthy alternative to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and upcoming Ferrari Purosangue.

2024 Aston Martin DBX S spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Aston Martin plans to offer the V-12 in more models. The automaker is also out testing a new Vantage variant likely packing the big engine.

Look forward to even more DBX variants in the years ahead. The crossover has only been in production for a year but is already at the top of the sales charts for the brand. It now accounts for more than 50% of Aston Martin's sales.

Naturally, Aston Martin is keen to launch more variants. In fact, CEO Tobias Moers has hinted that as many as five or six additional variants could be added, including new body styles. The first of these new DBX variants is expected to be a mild-hybrid model featuring an inline-6. It's also out testing and should start sales in 2022 as a 2023 model.

After the mild-hybrid should be this DBX S, as well as a plug-in hybrid model featuring a V-8. And further out there could be an electric model, as well as new body styles like a coupe-like offering and stretched seven-seater. Stay tuned.