Aston Martin has been spotted testing prototypes for a new DBX variant that looks to be a performance range-topper.

The prototypes sport a new front fascia with an expansive open area under the grille. Some are also equipped with huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors.

The new variant is due in 2023 and likely to be called something along the lines of DBX S. Such a launch date would likely see it arrive as a 2024 model here in the U.S.

The current DBX is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 rated at 542 hp. Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 delivers up to 760 hp in some applications, and its appearance in the DBX would make the crossover a worthy alternative to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and upcoming Ferrari Purosangue. However, a more likely bet is a higher tune for the V-8, as evidenced by the sound in the spy video below. The engine note is much more reminiscent of the V-8 than the V-12.

Don't worry, V-12 fans. Aston Martin plans to offer its big engine in more models. The automaker is also out testing a new Vantage variant likely packing the V-12.

Look forward to even more DBX variants in the years ahead. The crossover has only been in production for a year but it's already at the top of the sales charts for the brand. It now accounts for more than 50% of Aston Martin's sales.

Naturally, Aston Martin is keen to launch more variants. In fact, CEO Tobias Moers has hinted that as many as five or six additional variants could be added, including new body styles. The first of these new DBX variants is expected to be a mild-hybrid model featuring an inline-6. It's also out testing and should start sales in 2022 as a 2023 model.

After the mild-hybrid should be this DBX S, as well as a plug-in hybrid model featuring a V-8. And further out there could be an electric model, as well as new body styles like a coupe-like offering and stretched seven-seater. Stay tuned.