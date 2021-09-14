The CX-5 is Mazda's bestselling vehicle and the brand is making changes for the 2022 model year to make sure it stays that way.

The 2022 CX-5 will come standard with all-wheel drive, its styling gets tweaked, and improvements will be made to its already exceptional driving dynamics, the brand announced on Tuesday. The all-wheel-drive system can send up to half the torque from the front to the rear wheels. Mazda is making all-wheel drive standard on all CX-5 models for 2022.



To improve the driving experience, Mazda strengthened the vehicle's frame and retuned the dampening control structure. Mazda says these changes reduce road noise and help suppress unpleasant vibrations, which results in a quieter cabin and a more comfortable ride. The 6-speed automatic transmission offers more responsive shifts, and Mazda introduces Mi-Drive, which lets drivers pick from a series of drive modes. While Mazda didn't say what the modes are or what they control, they usually include modes such as Eco, Comfort, and Sport, and they control the throttle and transmission response, the steering weight, and stability control system.

Changes to the exterior styling include a reshaped lower grille surround, new 3D texture for the grille that replaces mesh, revised headlights and taillights featuring rectangular LED lights to create a signature look, and a new alloy wheel design.

Turbo models get black trim on the outside and red accents and stitching on the inside. The former Grand Touring Reserve becomes the 2.5 Turbo, and the top model, the 2.5 Turbo Signature, now sports body color lower body cladding, bright-silver wheels, nappa leather upholstery, and real woodgrain interior trim. The seats in all models are redesigned to provide greater comfort and stability for occupants.

Engine choices don't change. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 will continue with a 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 or a 227-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4.

Look for the 2022 Mazda CX-5 at dealers soon.