A baker's dozen vehicles from the 2015 film "Mad Max: Fury Road" are heading to auction through Lloyds. The online auction runs Sept. 25-26.

Returning to the post-apocalyptic wastelands inhabited by ex-cop Max Rockatansky decades after the previous movie premiered, "Fury Road" featured massive chases and battles between fleets of real vehicles, all built for the production and fully functional. CGI won't get you into Valhalla.

Pulling up to the mall in the War Rig driven by Tom Hardy's Rockatansky and Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa will certainly make a statement. Or you could terrorize your neighbors with the Doof Wagon, the rolling stage of the flamethrower-guitar-wielding Doof Warrior.

Mad Max: Fury Road trailer

Other highlights include the 1932 Chevrolet coupe driven by Nicholas Hoult's Nux, which should be the envy of both hot rodders and War Boys, and the Gigahorse, a monstrosity made from a pair of 1959 Cadillacs stacked on top of each other. Mad Max fans will also note the 1973 Ford XB Falcon "Interceptor," albeit reconfigured as the "Razor Cola" with bare-metal bodywork.

In total,13 cars will go up for auction. Other cars in the auction consist of: the Elvis three-window coupe convoy car, a Jaguar Flamer Convoy Car, a Pontiac "Surfari" Pole Car, the Sabre Tooth Ford F-250 claw truck, the Dodge Fire Car of the Citadel, the Caltrop El Dorado, the Buggy Rat Rod Chevy, and the Buick Heavy Artillery.

The cars are currently located in Australia, but the auction will be live-streamed globally.

A prequel to "Fury Road" is also in the works, with an expected 2023 release date. Titled "Furiosa," it will center on the character of that name, with Anya Taylor-Joy playing a younger version of the character portrayed by Theron. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star as well, while series creator George Miller will return in the director's chair. We can't wait to see what crazy new vehicles Miller and his production team come up with.