A Ford Mustang previously owned by actor Steve McQueen will cross the Mecum Auctions block in Las Vegas next month. No, it's not the 1968 fastback from "Bullitt," but it is a genuine McQueen-owned Mustang, according to the auctioneer.

The car in question is a 1969 Ford Mustang fastback, with different styling than the iconic 1968 model, and it's blue, not green. The listing says it's powered by a 5.7-liter V-8, likely referring to the 351-cubic-inch engine available that year, which actually displaced 5.8 liters. It's coupled to a 3-speed automatic transmission.

The Mustang currently shows 49,000 miles on its odometer, according to the listing. Judging by the accompanying photos, the car is a bit rough, with a distressed paint job. Select parts, including the ignition system, some hoses, and the oil pan gasket, have been replaced, the listing said.

1969 Ford Mustang owned by Steve McQueen (photo via Mecum Auctions)

Mecum doesn't publish pre-auction estimates, but this Mustang is likely to sell for a lot less than the original "Bullitt" 1968 Mustang, which commanded $3.4 million at auction in 2020.

That car, which was ushered back into the spotlight in 2018 with help from Ford, spent decades in anonymity with a New Jersey family. At one point, McQueen asked to buy the car back, but his offer was turned down.

McQueen owned a wide variety of cars and motorcycles, and used many more in his movies. One of multiple Porsche 917K race cars used in McQueen's 1971 "Le Mans" film was auctioned off earlier this year, while McQueen's 1956 Jaguar XKSS currently resides in the collection of Los Angeles' Petersen Automotive Museum.