Subaru offers in select markets a compact wagon known as the Levorg.

Right now the vehicle tops out at 175 hp and 221 lb-ft, thanks to a 1.8-liter turbocharged flat-4, but in the near future it may receive a heart transplant from the redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX.

The Levorg already closely matches the WRX, with the two vehicles sharing a platform, similar styling up front, and a matching interior. And according to an August report from Australia's CarExpert (via Motor1), the Levorg will eventually receive the same mechanical package as the WRX as well. It may even be badged a WRX instead of a Levorg in some markets.

The 2022 WRX is powered by an uprated version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 found in the Ascent, Legacy and Outback. The WRX engine is rated at 271 hp and 258 lb-ft and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or continuously variable transmission. All-wheel drive is standard.

2022 Subaru WRX and WRX GT

A Levorg with this package would make a make a worthy replacement for the former WRX hatchback. However, it likely wouldn't end up in the U.S. because of low demand for wagons here, even hot ones. Perhaps if it was fitted with raised suspension and underbody protection, it might fare a chance.

There were reports from early this year that Subaru was planning a hot hatch with all-wheel drive, though it isn't clear whether this vehicle is related in any way to the Levorg as those same reports claimed the hot hatch was being developed together with Toyota and would sit below the WRX.

Hopefully we know more soon.

The 2022 WRX starts sales early next year. There's no word on when the hot Levorg is due.