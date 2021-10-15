Subaru's redesigned 2022 WRX will be offered with an available wagon body style in Australia.

Known as the WRX Sportswagon, it's essentially a version of the Subaru Levorg compact wagon that's been given the WRX treatment. It's not a surprise as the WRX and Levorg share a platform and feature similar styling inside and out.

You'll notice however that the WRX Sportswagon skips the excessive plastic body cladding of the WRX sedan, going with the cleaner lines of the Levorg instead.

Under the hood of both vehicles is an uprated version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 found in the Ascent, Legacy and Outback. The engine's tune for the WRX is 271 hp and 258 lb-ft, and it can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or continuously variable transmission, though only the CVT has been confirmed for the WRX Sportswagon. All-wheel drive is standard on both.

Sadly, there are no plans to bring either the WRX Sportswagon or tamer Levorg to the U.S. Perhaps if either vehicle was fitted with raised suspension and underbody protection, it might fare a chance.

There were reports from early in the year that Subaru was planning a hot hatch with all-wheel drive, though it isn't clear whether this vehicle is related in any way to the WRX Sportswagon as those same reports claimed the hot hatch was being developed together with Toyota and would sit below the WRX.

Hopefully we know more soon.

We'll see the new WRX sedan in showrooms in early 2022.