We drove the 2022 Lexus IS 500 Sport Performance, a documentary highlighted the history and manufacturing process of the Porsche 911, and the 2022 Subaru WRX debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Time behind the wheel of the 2022 Lexus IS 500 Sport Performance showed us that the new high-powered sport sedan relies on its sonorous V-8 to enhance the driving experience. A standard Dynamic Handling package helps make the compact luxury sedan agile, though the steering could use more feel. The V-8 is a fun addition until the IS gets a redesign.

Porsche produced a documentary that showed the development and manufacturing process of the iconic 911. The hour-long film also highlighted the history of 911 production cars and race cars, including the related 959.

The 2022 Subaru WRX broke cover and we got a ride in it. The new 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 increases horsepower from 268 to 271 compared to the old 2.5-liter engine. A new GT model tops the lineup and comes with a continuously variable transmission, Recaro bucket seats, and adaptive dampers. Offered only as a sedan, the new WRX will hit dealerships next year.

Mecedes-Benz unveiled a slew of new electric models at the Munich auto show, including a near-production-ready Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. The high-end SUV turns up the luxury of the forthcoming EQS SUV, with white and dark blue leather, rose gold interior trim, a two-row floating center console, first-class rear seats with calf rests, and the new Hyperscreen dashboard with 56 inches of screens.

Italy loves its supercars, so much so that the Italian government is in talks with the European Union to exempt Ferrari and Lamborghini from a proposed phase-out of internal-combustion-engine cars by 2035. The logic is that the brands are niche automakers that make few vehicles. For their part, the supercar brands are slowly embracing electrification with only hybrids so far, though Ferrari is committed to an electric vehicle, likely an SUV.