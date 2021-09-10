Subaru's redesigned WRX is finally here, and pretty much all of the rumored specs have proven accurate. The compact performance sedan features an evolutionary look but boasts both a new platform and powertrain.

Fans of old-school V-8 sport sedans have a tasty option in the form of the Lexus IS 500 F-Sport Performance. We've just sampled one and came away thoroughly impressed, though the car's sweet engine doesn't entirely make up for the standard IS sedan's shortcomings.

Chevrolet's Silverado has been updated. The full-size pickup gets several upgrades three years after this generation debuted, including an extreme off-road model, bigger touchscreen, and Super Cruise.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Subaru WRX revealed, tries to rehabilitate the CVT, adds GT grade

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance leans on power for a good time

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 plays defense with new ZR2, bigger touchscreen, hands-free driver-assist system

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross review

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid laps 'Ring in 7:35--new record for production EVs

Toyota to slash EV costs by half, target just 10% range degradation in 10 years

“Gran Turismo 7” trailer drops, release confirmed for March 2022

2022 Honda HR-V review

2024 VW ID.6 (Aero) spy shots: Arteon's electric successor spotted

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid finds new middle ground for efficient family crossovers