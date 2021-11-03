Hyundai on Wednesday provided a teasing look at a concept that previews a large electric crossover set to join the automaker's Ioniq family of battery-electric vehicles in 2024, possibly as the Ioniq 7.

The concept is called the Seven, which backs rumors of the Ioniq 7 name being used for the production model, as well as the vehicle having seven seats.

Two new teaser photos show elements of the concept's exterior and interior. In the exterior shot you'll notice the pixel-like lights that Hyundai has already introduced on its 2022 Ioniq 5 compact crossover. The interior shot shows a stylish chair that looks like it belongs more in a lounge than a vehicle.

Teaser for Hyundai Seven concept debuting November 17, 2021

The full reveal will take place on November 17 at the first of two press days preceding the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Hyundai labels the Seven a crossover but said it will feature a new “typology” optimized for battery-electric vehicles. Count on it being more aerodynamic than your typical crossover, something backed up in a teaser shot released in September (shown below) that showed a large crossover with a coupe-like profile. The crossover was shown together with the Ioniq 5 and 2020's Prophecy electric sedan concept which will soon spawn a production model dubbed the Ioniq 6.

Hyundai actually provided a first look at the Seven in mid-2020, when it first announced the Ioniq sub-brand for electric vehicles. At the time, Hyundai said the crossover would use a version of Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP modular EV platform that debuted in the Ioniq 5 and is also shared with the related Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. The platform will also underpin the Ioniq 6.

Teaser for Hyundai Seven concept debuting November 17, 2021

The platform supports a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds, top speed of 161 mph, and range approaching 300 miles. Impressively, it also features an 800-volt electrical system, which makes charging at high kilowatt ratings possible—we're talking an 80% charge in 18 minutes. Another feature is bi-directional charging, which enables E-GMP vehicles to power devices and homes and even charge other EVs.

Count on both the Ioniq 6 and the large crossover to reach the U.S. We may even see one or both models built here. Hyundai in May announced plans to invest $7.4 billion in its U.S. operations through 2025, with the bulk of this to be spent on adding EV production.

For more L.A. Auto Show news, head to our dedicated hub.