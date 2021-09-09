In an upcoming Netflix documentary called "Schumacher," Corinna Schumacher, the wife of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, gave an update on the racer's health after the 2013 skiing accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury.

"Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find," Corinna Schumacher said, according to a preview of the documentary reported by ESPN. "We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond."

Mrs. Schumacher stressed that the family wants to keep Michael's life private. "Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael," she said.

The news is one of very few updates on Schumacher's health since his 2013 accident while skiing in the French Alps. In 2019, head of the FIA Jean Todt said Schumacher was still fighting despite an inability to talk. Schumacher cracked his helmet open on a rock in the accident, and since then he's been unable to function on his own.

The documentary focuses on Michael's racing career and what drove him to greatness. His seven championships are an all-time record shared with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. And his 91 wins trail only Hamilton's 99. Schumacher won five of his championships with Ferrari from 2000-2004 and the first two with Benetton in the mid-1990s. Michael's son, Mick, is following in his father's footsteps and is in his first F1 season with the Haas team.

"Schumacher" is set to debut on Netflix on Sept. 15.