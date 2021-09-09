Volvo's 60- and 90-series plug-in hybrids are set to receive a bigger battery and more powerful electric motor, which will provide them with improved range and performance.

An 18.8-kilowatt-hour battery will replace the current 11.6-kwh unit, while a 145-hp electric motor will replace the current 87-hp unit.

Volvo's 60- and 90-series plug-in hybrids rely on an internal-combustion engine to drive the front wheels and an electric motor to drive the rear pair.

In the case of the 2021 Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid, the 11.6-kwh battery is good for 18 miles of pure electric range as rated by the EPA. The new 18.8-kwh unit will likely boost the figure to something closer to the 30 miles.

New Volvo XC90 T8’s plug-in hybrid drivetrain

And with the new electric motor, peak output will rise to 350 hp for the Recharge T6 plug-in hybrid grade and 455 hp for the Recharge T8 grade. Volvo said the extra power will be particularly useful when towing or when driving on slippery roads and extra power needs to be sent to the rear wheels.

Volvo also said the internal-combustion engine used in the Recharge T8 grade, a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged inline-4, has had its efficiency enhanced, though no specs have been announced.

Besides the new powertrain components, the X60, S90 and V90 plug-in hybrids will also receive one-pedal driving capability.

Availability in the U.S. market is yet to be announced but we'll likely see the changes introduced locally for the 2022 model year.