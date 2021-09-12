They say you can't improve on perfection, but Germany's Emilia Auto is giving it a shot. The company has resurrected the classic Alfa Romeo GT coupe by stuffing it with the engine from a modern Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Unveiled in 1963, the Alfa Romeo GT became an icon thanks to its elegant design and the proliferation of sporty variants like the GTV and GTA. This restomod, dubbed Emilia GT Veloce, aims to improve on the original in both styling and performance.

Power is provided by the aforementioned Quadrifoglio 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, which produces 500 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. The engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.

Emilia GT Veloce

Emilia Auto also fitted the Brembo brakes and traction control system from the Giulia, as well as an electronic limited-slip differential and modern power steering. Independent suspension front and rear includes KW coilovers.

All of these components weren't designed to fit under the sheetmetal of a stock GT coupe, something the restomod doesn't exactly hide. The taller hood and bulging fenders do at least give the Emilia GT Veloce a more aggressive look, and it rides on 19-inch wheels designed to look like the original GT pieces.

The interior looks largely original, right down to the large wood-trimmed steering wheel, but does have some modern touches like Recaro sport seats.

Emilia GT Veloce

Emilia Auto is currently taking orders for a production run of 22 cars, with pricing starting at 400,000 euros ($473,000 at current exchange rates). Alternatively, you can have an electric Alfa Romeo GTA from Italian firm Totem Automobili, complete with carbon-fiber bodywork, for 430,000 euros (approximately $508,670).

These Alfas are part of a growing trend of modern cars with styling cribbed from classics. There's also the Ferrari 250 GTO-inspired Squalo from GTO Engineering and the RML Short Wheelbase, a tribute to the Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The Jenson Button-backed revival of British coachbuilder Radford has also cooked up a sports car inspired by the Lotus Type 62.