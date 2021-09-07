Porsche used this week's Munich auto show to present its vision of GT racing in a world of zero emissions. That vision came in the form of a striking concept that may also hint at the design of a future electric 718 Cayman.

BMW used its home show to present a concept built almost entirely of recycled parts, and is also claimed to be 100% recyclable. Interestingly, the new concept shows how automakers can both save money and help the environment.

Promising Formula One driver George Russell is set to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes-Benz AMG in 2022. He will replace current Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas who has signed up with a new team.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Porsche Mission R electric racer concept packs 1,073 hp, may preview 718 Cayman EV

BMW i Vision Circular concept is 100% recyclable

Bottas to join Alfa Romeo F1 in 2022, paving way for Russell seat at Mercedes

Review update: 2021 Nissan Armada attacks big SUVs with small upgrades

Self-driving VW ID.Buzz electric vans start testing ahead of commercial service in 2025

Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vision: Price parity with BEVs by 2030, sports car, cargo drones, much more

Honda to introduce rugged TrailSport grade

2022 Chrysler 300 review

Volkswagen ID.Life concept previews affordable EV due in 2025

Shell and Ubitricity target 50,000 on-street EV chargers in the UK by 2025