Mercedes is readying a full assault on the electric vehicle market with EVs big, small, and performance-oriented. On Sunday, the German luxury brand showed the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV as a preview of an EV for the ultra-luxury segment.

Mercedes didn't give any stats about battery size, horsepower, or electric driving range, but it did say the near-production-ready Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS is based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. The forthcoming EQS SUV uses the same platform and it will offer more than 373 miles of range based on the European WLTP cycle, which is quite generous compared to our EPA cycle.

The Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS focuses on the design of the brand's flagship SUV and the luxury and amenities it will offer.

The design takes on a traditional SUV shape with signature Maybach details. Chromed strips in the front black panel mimic a grille but take in no air. Chrome-plated louvers adorn the front bumper, and more chrome rings the side windows and covers the B-pillars. The familiar two-tone Maybach paint scheme is rendered in Obsidian Black Metallic and Zircon Red Metallic with a chrome pinstripe separating the colors. Chrome Mercedes-Maybach logos adorn the D-pillars, and the rear end features a continuous helix-strip taillight bar that lights up with an animation that fires from the outside in. The whole thing rides on 24-inch wheels with the signature Maybach bowl design.

As the driver approaches the vehicle, the door handles extend and the driver's door opens automatically. The driver can then open the rear doors through the infotainment system.

The interior is upholstered in white and dark blue leather and accented with rose gold trim. It features a floating center console that runs the length of the first- and second seating rows.

Up front, occupants are treated to the 56-inch Mercedes Hyperscreen control interface with a 17.7-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the passenger. The system has Maybach-specific displays, and an interior camera detects if the driver is looking at the passenger screen and automatically dims it if certain content is displayed. An EQ tile on the infotainment screen can be hit to show EV-relevant information like charging current, energy flow, and a consumption histogram. The steering wheel has a flat top and bottom, as in 2019's Mercedes Vision EQS concept.

The back seat is the place to be, though. It's designed as a first-class rear suite with two bucket seats. It features a rear entertainment system, calf rests, and faux fur carpeting. The dedicated EV platform should also give it more space than the spacious 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will enter production in 2022. Expect a production version of the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS to follow soon thereafter.