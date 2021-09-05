The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS hasn't even arrived in the U.S. yet and it already has a smaller, less expensive companion, just like the full-size S-Class relates to the mid-size E-Class.

On Sunday, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 debuted with a single electric motor, shrunken EQS-like design, and optional features that include the Hyperscreen control interface and rear-axle steering.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Keeping it in the family

The EQE rides on the same EVA2 platform as the EQS, and has a 3.5-inch longer cabin than the E-Class. The interior is more space efficient than the E-Class despite the seating position sitting 2.5-inches higher due to the battery pack mounted under the floor.

A 90-kwh lithium-ion battery pack powers the single rear motor that produces 288 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque, which goes to the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission. Mercedes said the EQE will run 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds on its way to an estimated top speed of 130 mph.

A second model of the EQE will be available at launch with more to follow, but Mercedes didn't elaborate. One will almost certainly be an AMG.

The battery will take 9.5-hours to recharge from 10% to 100% on a 240-volt Level 2 charger. That time drops to 31 minutes for a 10% to 80% on a Level 3 DC fast charger at 110 kw.

The EQE will use a four-link front suspension and a multilink rear suspension system both derived from the latest S-Class, but an air suspension system with adaptive dampers will an option.

Two rear-axle steering systems will be on the options list. One will introduce a rear-axle steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees and the other will allow for up to 10 degrees of steering angle. The latter can shrink the turning radius from 41 feet to 35.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Honey I shrunk the EQS

The EQE breaks no new ground in terms of design. It left the heavy lifting to the EQS, which debuted earlier this year and will arrive in the U.S. near the end of 2021. Inside and out, the EQE looks very similar to the EQS, but the headlights feature different LED daytime running lights that look more E-Class than S-Class. While the EQE still features a cab-forward design with a short hood and rear deck and a long cabin, the wheelbase is 3.5-inches shorter than the EQS with an overall length that matches that of today's CLS-Class. Base cars will ride in 19-inch wheels while 20- and 21-inchers will be available.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Inside, the EQE looks like the EQS. A standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is augmented by a 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system. Mercedes' 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard—which consists of a single pane of glass, a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the passenger—is an option. Nightclub-like LED lighting comes standard.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Safety first

Every Mercedes-Benz safety and driver-assistance system will be available on the EQE, ranging from automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control to blind-spot monitors and active lane control, and more. It also features car-to-x communication with the ability to communicate with other vehicles about the driving conditions.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will arrive in the U.S. next Spring. Driving range and pricing will be announced closer to the EQE's launch.