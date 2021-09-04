We drove the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor in the searing desert heat to see what its new five-link rear coil suspension can do. We learned makes the third-generation Raptor more controlled and more comfortable than any Raptor, or F-150, in history thanks to its ability to brush off large impacts.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S E Performance

AMG uses electrification for performance with the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S E Performance model. The plug-in hybrid four-door coupe has Demon-beating power with 843 hp and 1,033 lb-ft of torque sent to all four wheels. Performance will be impressive with a stated 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash Pacakge

Ford has good new for those who miss the 1900s: The Ford Ranger Splash is back. The Blue Oval is bringing back the iconic model as a package for its mid-size pickup truck. The $1,495 package will arrive in dealers at the end of the year, and Ford will offer multiple Splash Limited Editions throughout the year.

2022 Honda Passport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The 2022 Honda Passport will arrive with a freshened look. The update will give the two-row crossover a more rugged persona, with a larger, more upright grille, a squared-off front bumper, new wheel designs, and a new rear bumper with larger, round exhaust tips. Expect a tweaked infotainment interface as well.

2022 Subaru BRZ

The 2022 Subaru BRZ asks buyers to choose between models that stick to the pavement or slide around on it. With two tire options, the updated sports car can either be a point-and-shoot sports car or drifter's dream.

Patent image of Ferrari advanced air conditioning system

Ferrari patented a wild air conditioning system. The system would be capable of detecting occupants' body temperatures using in-vehicle sensors and thermal cameras then optimizing the cabin temperature based on those readings.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The electric hot hatch is coming in the form of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which was spotted on public streets outside the Nürburgring. Wider track, larger wheels, stickier tires, and a lowered suspension all aim to give the Ioniq 5 N the moves of beloved gasoline-powered hot hatches.