The rise of the electric hot hatch is coming. The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was spotted testing on public roads outside of the Nürburgring. With a wider track, larger wheels and brakes. stickier tires, and a lower suspension, the Ioniq 5 N just might become the first electric hot hatch to start, and possibly define, a new era for enthusiasts.

Audi is rethinking the electric sedan from the inside out with a new concept called the Grandsphere. While the exterior looks like a modern interpretation of a Mazda RX-8, the interior is the star of the show. The cabin maximizes the use of space to provide a first-class-airline-like seating experience when the vehicle drives itself and the steering wheel and pedals stow away.

McLaren stuffed a supercar into a grand tourer and we love it. However, it doesn't make as strong a case for day-to-day practicality as McLaren might hope as the cargo area under the hatch is very short. It also has some supercar quirks like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, no park button, and separate controls for the engine and suspension modes. Still, it's a beautiful GT with a supercar powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

