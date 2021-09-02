The 2022 Honda Passport was spotted testing on public roads. The two-row crossover based on the three-row Pilot will receive a slight refresh with updated bumpers, grille, wheels, and exhaust tips. Expect a more rugged look when the Passport debuts later this year or early in 2022.

The Tesla Roadster has been delayed, again. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that supply chain issues have further delayed the electric supercar, which will now arrive in 2023 pending no "mega drama" occurs in 2022.

Our drive of the 2022 Genesis G70 showed the refreshed sport sedan has changed what you can see but kept what you can't. That's just fine, as the updated design is gorgeous, while the direct steering, quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, and adaptive dampers put a smile on drivers' faces.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

