Aston Martin is synonymous with James Bond, but with "No Time to Die" finally getting released after coronavirus-induced delays, Land Rover is getting in on the action with a limited-edition Defender inspired by the latest 007 movie.

The Land Rover Defender V-8 Bond Edition combines the recently introduced V-8 powertrain with the four-door Defender 110 body style and some Bond-specific styling elements inspired by Defenders appearing in "Not Time to Die." That includes the Extended Black Pack, 22-inch Luna Gloss Black wheels, and Xenon Blue front brake calipers.

The interior gets a special touchscreen startup animation with the 007 logo, model-specific puddle-lamp graphics, and some 007 badging to emphasize this Defender's specialness.

Land Rover Defender V-8 Bond Edition

No mechanical changes were made, so you still get a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 producing 518 hp and 416 pound-feet of torque. Land Rover quotes 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds, with a top speed of 149 mph. V-8 models also get specific tuning for the suspension and 8-speed automatic transmission, as well as an electronic active rear differential.

Bond Edition production will be limited to 300 units, with pricing starting at $115,950 (including destination). That's about $15,000 more than a base Defender 110 V-8. Land Rover also offers a V-8 version of the two-door Defender 90, starting at $98,550, but it's not eligible for the Bond Edition treatment.

A few other Land Rovers are also set to appear in "No Time to Die," including a pair of Range Rover Sport SVR models, a Range Rover Classic, and a Series III. The main automotive attraction, however, will likely be the Aston Martin DB5, replicas of which were custom built for the movie. You can see all of the action in theaters Sept. 30.