Morgan on Wednesday confirmed plans for a new 3 Wheeler, releasing a handful of teaser images showing a camouflaged prototype.

The company didn't say when the new 3 Wheeler will go on sale, though. The previous 3 Wheeler ended production earlier this year, capping off a 10-year run, and we don't know how long the gap will be between models.

While the previous version used a repurposed motorcycle V-Twin engine, the new 3 Wheeler will use a Ford-sourced inline-3, Morgan confirmed. The company previously experimented with an electric 3 Wheeler, but dropped those plans. The new internal-combustion 3 Wheeler might inherit some of the electric concept's styling, however, as Morgan said the design language will be "inspired by the early jet age."

New Morgan 3 Wheeler prototype

Morgan started building three-wheeled vehicles in 1909, before its first four-wheeled sports cars, originally to take advantage of U.K. rules that levied lower taxes on vehicles with fewer than four wheels. Morgan revived the 3 Wheeler in 2011, and it's since inspired similar vehicles from the likes of Vanderhall and Polaris.

Morgan also recently launched a new version of its four-wheeled sports car, which is a rather rare occurrence. The company built its last steel-chassis car in 2020, retiring a chassis that had been used continuously (with modifications) for 84 years.

All Morgan sports cars will now use the bonded-aluminum CX-Generation chassis introduced in March 2019. The new chassis is lighter, and gave Morgan an opportunity to update some of the underpinnings. Morgan's current lineup includes the Plus Six and Plus Four, with a safari-style version of the latter announced earlier this year.