Buyers looking for the best-driving luxury crossover SUV have one simple choice: the Porsche Macan. The Macan gets a refresh for 2022 and sticks to its mission of driving fun while getting updates like bigger wheels, a tweaked front end design, a revised control interface, and more power.

Lotus is planning a slew of new models. The automaker teased four upcoming electric vehicles, including two crossover SUVs, a four-door coupe, and a sports car. The first of to arrive will be an SUV. It's set to hit showrooms in 2022 on a new EV-specific chassis.

The Ford Ranger Splash has returned. The 2022 Ford Ranger Splash Package brings back '90s nostalgia with body-side graphics, matte black wheels, and orange stitching in the cabin for $1,495. It can be optioned on XLT and Lariat trims and paired with the FX2 or FX4 off-road packages. Deliveries will begin at the end of the year.

