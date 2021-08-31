We drove the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, the third-generation of the Blue Oval's off-road-ready pickup. It may no longer be the most extreme pickup on the market with the release of the Ram TRX, but it's more capable than ever thanks to a five-link coil spring rear suspension, more suspension travel, and standard 35-inch tires with available 37s. The tire choice will be a tough one for many customers.

Nissan's global CEO Takao Katagiri said in an interview with Automotive News that the automaker is "having lots of discussions" about building Nismo-branded SUVs and pickups. Thus far, the Nismo performance treatment has been reserved for sports cars, but applying it to trucks and SUVs would pit them against Toyota's TRD Pro lineup.

Ferrari has filed a patent for an air conditioning system that can detect the body temperature of occupants with thermal cameras and use that information to determine the direction, circulation, and temperature of airflow. This new smart air conditioning system could arrive in the Purosangue SUV.

