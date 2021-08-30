The 2022 Subaru BRZ continues to be a tossable, engaging, and accessible starter sports car. We drove the updated BRZ and found the base model continues still allows for controlled drifts while the higher trim Limited makes the BRZ a sharp sports car thanks to stickier tires. We also welcome the extra power from the larger displacement engine.

Netflix confirmed season four of its show "Drive to Survive" will arrive in 2022. The upcoming season will cover the 2021 F1 championship, which won't end until December. The story of the season isn't complete yet as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are vying for the title.

The Jeep Wrangler can now be ordered in pink. The new paint-color option is called Tuscadero, and it's available on all Wranglers as a $395 option. The new color can only be ordered through November. Tuscadero follows Gecko Green last month for the Wrangler and Gladiator, and Chief Blue and Nacho prior to that.

