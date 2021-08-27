Jay Leno drove a Jeep 6x6, a Lamborghini Miura sold, and the 2022 Subaru WRX received a reveal date. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Jay Leno climbed behind the wheel of a Jeep 6x6 created by Apocalypse Manufacturing of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The massive Jeep dwarfs the other vehicles in Leno's garage, partly because it's fitted with the available 40-inch wheel option. Pricing for this monster starts at $150,000.

The 2022 Porsche Taycan debuted with mild updates, including Android Auto and a remote parking system. Porsche said the voice activation system is also improved, and a new paint-to-sample option will allow buyers to match exterior colors to their personal choices, including classic Porsche colors.

A 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S with an interesting backstory sold for $2,095,000 at RM Sotheby's auction in California. The car bears chassis no. 4671 and was originally brought to the U.S. by a 19-year-old Iranian college student. It sat for 40 years after it was damaged. The crash damage was fixed, but now it sports bare-metal bodywork.

Cadillac announced it will return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 to compete in the new Hypercar class with a race car dubbed the LMDh-V.R. The car will be developed with its existing partners, Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing. GM will partner with Dallara to design the chassis.

The 2022 Subaru WRX received a reveal date. The Japanese automaker said the turbocharged sport sedan will debut on Sept. 10. The new WRX will ride on a different platform than the current model, sport a new engine with more power, and still offer a 6-speed manual transmission.