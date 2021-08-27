Forget van life. GMC has a Canyon AT4 that will keep you comfy no matter the terrain.

Called the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX, it's a concept that was built to show the potential of the Canyon platform and inspire anyone considering turning their own Canyon into a tool for overlanding, i.e. the practice of traveling across remote areas, often for months or even years at a time, all while carrying everything you'll need along the way.

The concept made its debut on Friday at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2021 currently underway in Loveland, Colorado, and if built, would be the perfect tool for anyone who enjoys a bit of camping or simply being in the great outdoors for extended periods.

The concept started out life as an off-road-ready Canyon AT4, a vehicle that comes from the factory with off-road-tuned suspension, an Eaton G80 locking rear differential, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, and a transfer case skid plate.

GMC's designers then raised the suspension while also adding 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels. The result of the modifications mean the truck benefits from a 27.7-degree approach angle, 10.0-inches of ground clearance, and 32.1 inches of water fording ability.

There are useful tools, too, like wheel flares with integrated task lamps, a solar panel, fold-out hotplate, guy lines for protecting the windshield from low-hanging branches, and a spare tire swivel mount so a spare tire can be kept on the back of the truck and swivel out of the way when access to the bed is required. There's also a tent and fold-out awning.

Power comes from the Canyon's 3.6-liter V-6 which is good for 308 hp.

The AT4 grade used for this concept was a new addition to the Canyon lineup for 2021. Buyers also have the option for more off-road capability thanks to an Off-Road Performance Edition package that adds a few extras including a suspension leveling kit.