A new variant of Aston Martin's DBX has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

On initial glance it may appear to be a stock example but a yellow sticker on its rear windshield reveals it as an electrified model. The sticker is required during 'Ring testing and, in the case of an accident, warns first responders they're dealing with an electrified vehicle.

Production of the DBX only started in 2020 but the mid-size crossover already accounts for 50% of Aston Martin's sales. Understandably, the automaker is readying new variants to capitalize on the demand.

Motor Trend reported only this week that up to six variants are possible, including new body styles. According to the magazine, the next variant, the one testing here, will be a mild-hybrid. It's due for a reveal later this year.

2023 Aston Martin DBX mild-hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A plug-in hybrid is also coming, though not until 2023. We know the DBX testing here isn't the plug-in hybrid because it lacks a charging port.

The DBX mild-hybrid is expected to feature a similar setup to the one used by Mercedes-Benz AMG for its current 53 series. The setup consists of 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and beefed-up electric starter motor able to aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking. There's also an electric compressor to aid the turbo by building boost at low revs. Peak output is 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque.

According to our photographer, this DBX sounded different to the regular V-8 model, which also points to a new engine under the hood. The V-8-powered DBX also uses an AMG-sourced engine, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 good for 542 hp and 516 lb-ft. We hear the V-8 will be the engine of choice for the future DBX plug-in hybrid—just like the Valhalla plug-in hybrid hypercar.

Look for the DBX mild-hybrid to start sales in 2022 as a 2023 model. Aston Martin already announced a 2022 DBX featuring new color and trim options, plus new wheel designs. There are also sport seats and a wireless charging pad for mobile devices on the options list.