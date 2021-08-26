Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a compact commercial van that will offer buyers an electric powertrain option. There will also be a passenger-oriented version that will have its own electric option, though right now it's unclear if any version of the van will make it to the U.S.

Citroen is expanding its Ami electric minicar to more markets, including eventually the U.S. In some cases the Ami will be rebadged and sold by other Stellantis brands, like with Opel which plans to sell the car as the Rocks-e.

A documentary with behind-the-scenes footage from Michael Schumacher's F1 career, plus commentary from his closest family, is set to debut shortly. A new trailer is out revealing comments from Schumacher's wife and children.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

