The smallest van Mercedes-Benz sells in the U.S. is the mid-size Metris, but in other markets the automaker offers an even smaller option in the form of the Citan.

A redesign of the compact commercial van was revealed on Wednesday and deliveries are due to start in Europe in early 2022. At present there's no word if we'll see the Citan in the U.S.

Like the outgoing Citan, the new one is basically a rebadged Renault Kangoo. A redesigned version of the Renault was launched this year so it's not surprising that Mercedes has launched a redesigned Citan.

Unlike the outgoing Citan, Mercedes will offer an electric eCitan version. There will also be a passenger-oriented version to be called the T-Class, which will have its own EQT electric version. Mercedes previewed the EQT in May with a thinly veiled concept version featuring seven seats split over three rows.

The T-Class (and EQT) will be aimed at young families and people with active lifestyles who don't want to upgrade to a large crossover or pickup truck to carry their gear. But given the preference for crossovers here, we wouldn't count on any T-Class variants reaching local showrooms.

The Citan measures just 177 inches length, making it similar in length to the Ford Transit Connect. A long-wheelbase version measuring closer to 195 inches will be added later, and this is expected to be the basis for the T-Class and EQT.

Powertrain options consist of a series of diesel and gasoline inline-4s, with the most powerful of these delivering 128 hp. Transmissions include 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch options. Details for the electric version will be announced closer to next year's launch but a range of about 150 miles and the possibility to charge from 10-80% in 40 minutes are expected.

While Mercedes doesn't sell any electric vans in the U.S. at present, the situation will change in 2023 when the automaker launches an electric version of its Sprinter full-size van. An electric version of the Metris, which is offered overseas, is also a possibility for our market at some point.