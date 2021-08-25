With DBX production underway, Aston Martin is looking at more crossovers. The automaker could add five or six DBX variants by 2024, CEO Tobias Moers said in a recent interview with Motor Trend.

The next DBX derivative will be a mild hybrid, using a version of the 3.0-liter inline-6 powertrain from Mercedes-Benz AMG's current 53-badged models, according to Motor Trend. The current DBX already uses an AMG-sourced twin-turbo V-8, the result of a technical partnership between Mercedes and Aston that was recently expanded. Mercedes has a 20% stake in Aston, and Moers previously served as head of AMG.

Next up will be a higher-performance DBX that will more closely target the Lamborghini Urus, according to the report. No details were provided, but this model likely won't get the AMR badging Aston has used for some of its more hardcore models recently, as Moers said Aston Martin doesn't need a performance sub-brand as it is already a performance brand.

2021 Aston Martin DBX

A DBX plug-in hybrid with a V-8 will also launch in 2023, using technology from AMG, the report said. In addition to multiple powertrains, Moers said he wants the DBX lineup to include multiple body styles as well, something other Aston executives have also hinted at.

An all-electric DBX could follow the mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. The automaker said in March that it is working on an electric sports car and crossover. The latter, expected in 2026, could be a variant of the DBX family. Aston also expects 95% of its lineup to be all-electric or hybrid by 2030, with the remaining 5% limited to track use only.

Since DBX production began last year the crossover has become Aston's best-selling model. It accounted for more than half of the 3,000 vehicles the company built in the first half of this year, according to Motor Trend.