A new performance flagship with V-12 power is expected to top an updated Aston Martin Vantage range. An early prototype has been spotted, revealing a new front fascia design, a widened track, and centrally mounted exhaust tips.

Land Rover has revealed a special Range Rover Sport SVR available with a paint finish containing glass flakes. It's priced from just over $140,000 and should be one of the last special editions based on the current Range Rover Sport as the next generation is already out testing.

Dodge is currently developing its first electrified vehicles. Next year we'll see the launch of a plug-in hybrid and a concept for an electric vehicle, with the concept likely previewing Dodge's first EV due in 2024.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 RS spy shots: Hardcore variant to top updated range

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition bows with bespoke touches

Electric Dodge concept coming in 2022

Stellantis recalls 212,373 Ram pickup trucks for airbag issue

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI receives minor refresh

First hydrogen fuel-cell vessel: San Francisco ferry ready to go

Lamborghini Miura originally owned by a 19-year-old student sells for almost $2.1M

2022 Chevrolet Blazer review

Jay Leno tests a Jeep 6x6 built by Florida's Apocalypse

Automakers will soon pay steeper fines for gas-guzzling fleets under Biden, after Trump break