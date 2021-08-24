There seems to be no shortage of companies rolling out 6x6 behemoths based on regular SUVs and pickup trucks, and one of the more successful is Apocalypse Manufacturing of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This is the same company behind the Ram 1500 TRX 6x6 known as the Warlord, but it also builds a 6x6 version of the Jeep Gladiator. The company's Gladiator 6x6 comes in three flavors and the version featured in the latest episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," dubbed the Hellfire, is the one with the most storage space. Its bed features a steel cover with an angled roof whose design was inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck.

Understandably the vehicle dwarfs even a garage as big as the one owned by Leno. That's partially due to the vehicle being fitted with its available 40-inch wheel option. Other options include a thermal night vision camera, a leather-lined cabin, and a jet ski package.

Naturally there are also engine upgrades available. The standard option is a twin-turbocharged diesel which offers 460 lb-ft of torque. For the power hungry, there's a tuned LS3 6.2-liter V-8 good for about 500 hp. The top of the range is a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that delivers a stock 707 hp.

Business has been booming for Apocalypse, and not only here in the U.S. According to owner Joseph Ghattas, there have been 79 orders for his 6x6 vehicles and many of these have come from customers in other parts of the world, especially the Middle East. Pricing starts at $150,000 with the diesel engine. Opt for the LS3 and you'll need to pay $175,000. Add the Hellcat and you'll need at least $195,000. The build time for one is a short three weeks.