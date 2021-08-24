Jaguar Land Rover's SVO personalization department recently got its hands on the Land Rover Range Rover SVR and cooked up a special version known as the Ultimate Edition.

Unveiled on Monday, the special touches include the exterior paint which features a glass flake to add a bit of sparkle. The paint is available in the choice of two exclusive colors: Maya Blue Gloss or Marl Gray Gloss. An alternative is a satin-finished Ligurian Black option. In each case there's a black roof, plus wheels and brake calipers also finished in black. The wheels are a forged alloy design measuring 22 inches in diameter.

For the interior, the Ultimate Edition brings custom treadplates and black anodized metal shifter paddles. The final touch is a pair of chrome-finished badges mounted to the B-pillars and bearing the SVO logo and a “Bespoke - Made In England” script.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition

No change has been made to the powertrain. Like all Range Rover Sport SVRs, the Ultimate Edition comes with a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 good for 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system form the rest of the drivetrain. The configuration is good for a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph.

The order books are now open. Land Rover hasn't said when deliveries will start but the automaker has confirmed a starting price of $142,950, including destination.

If you're willing to wait, a redesigned Range Rover Sport SVR boasting a new platform and possibly a new powertrain is currently in development. The vehicle is expected to debut alongside a redesigned Range Rover Sport sometime in 2023.