The Acura NSX will live on for a third generation, an executive said in an interview with The Drive published Monday.

"The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one," Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president and brand officer, said.

Ikeda said Acura launches a new NSX "when there's something we want to say" which, along with the phrasing of his response, implies that the third-generation NSX will be all-electric. However, Ikeda did not confirm that.

2022 Acura NSX Type S

Acura built an all-electric NSX prototype for the 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, but the premium brand and parent Honda have been slow to launch production EVs. Acura will launch an EV using a General Motors platform and batteries for the 2024 model year, alongside a GM-based Honda model. Honda plans to go all-electric by 2040.

While there is no indication of when the third-generation NSX will arrive, 2022 will be the last model year for the current, second-generation version. Acura is sending it off with a limited-edition Type S version, boasting 600 horsepower, tweaked styling, and upgraded aerodynamics.

Acura plans to build 350 units of the 2022 NSX Type S, with 300 earmarked for the United States. Pricing starts at $171,495 (including a mandatory $1,995 destination charge), up from the $158,695 base price of the 2021 NSX.

2022 Acura NSX Type S

Despite road-car production wrapping up, the NSX GT3 race car will continue through 2024. Acura unveiled an updated version earlier this month, which is homologated for two more seasons in various race series in North America, Europe, and Japan. Note that the race car ditches the road car's electric motors and all-wheel drive system, so it's gasoline-only and rear-wheel drive.

The current-generation NSX arrived in 2016 as a 2017 model, while the first generation was sold in the U.S. from model years 1991 to 2005. Intended to showcase Acura's hybrid tech, the second generation never took off the way the first-generation NSX did, with U.S. sales remaining fairly low throughout its run.