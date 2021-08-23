Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the biggest shareholders in Pagani. The Middle Eastern country's sovereign wealth fund, which also has investments in McLaren and Lucid, has just bought a 30% stake in the maker of Zonda and Huayra supercars.

Lexus LFA prices continue to soar. Just a month after an example with a little more than delivery miles sold for 800 large, a rare LFA Nürburgring Edition has sold for $1.6 million at auction—outbidding a Mercedes-Benz 300SL gullwing, modern Ford GT, and Bugatti Veyron also present at the sale.

Michael Andretti is reportedly looking to acquire a Formula One team just as the sport expands its presence in the U.S. Interestingly, Michael and his father Mario have established a SPAC company, which they may intend to use to raise capital for the acquisition of the team.

