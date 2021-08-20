Tesla plans to use its self-driving system to control humanoid robots capable of handling dangerous or menial tasks. Tesla has revealed the design of the robot and claims that a prototype could be ready as early as next year.
A redesigned Genesis G90 boasting a new platform and possibly an electric powertrain is coming up shortly. A prototype has been spotted at the Nürburgring and we have fresh spy shots and video.
Baidu says it is ready to move from technical verification to large-scale commercial operation of self-driving cars. The company already has self-driving cars offering rides in parts of Beijing, and now it has revealed the concept for a dedicated self-driving taxi.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Tesla Bot: AI-controlled humanoid robot revealed
2022 Genesis G90 spy shots and video: Redesigned flagship sedan in the works
Baidu shows off robotaxi concept and second-generation AI computer chip
Average new car price exceeds $41,000, hits record high
2023 Land Rover Defender 130 spy shots: 8-seater SUV on the way
First VW ID.4 made at Chattanooga; mass production starts in 2022
Tom Cruise's old 1986 Porsche 911 Targa sells for $86,000
Review update: 2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige proves minivans can look cool
2022 Infiniti QX80 arrives with new infotainment screen
2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid gets 32 electric miles—more than other 3-row PHEV crossovers