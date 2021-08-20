Tesla plans to use its self-driving system to control humanoid robots capable of handling dangerous or menial tasks. Tesla has revealed the design of the robot and claims that a prototype could be ready as early as next year.

A redesigned Genesis G90 boasting a new platform and possibly an electric powertrain is coming up shortly. A prototype has been spotted at the Nürburgring and we have fresh spy shots and video.

Baidu says it is ready to move from technical verification to large-scale commercial operation of self-driving cars. The company already has self-driving cars offering rides in parts of Beijing, and now it has revealed the concept for a dedicated self-driving taxi.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla Bot: AI-controlled humanoid robot revealed

2022 Genesis G90 spy shots and video: Redesigned flagship sedan in the works

Baidu shows off robotaxi concept and second-generation AI computer chip

Average new car price exceeds $41,000, hits record high

2023 Land Rover Defender 130 spy shots: 8-seater SUV on the way

First VW ID.4 made at Chattanooga; mass production starts in 2022

Tom Cruise's old 1986 Porsche 911 Targa sells for $86,000

Review update: 2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige proves minivans can look cool

2022 Infiniti QX80 arrives with new infotainment screen

2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid gets 32 electric miles—more than other 3-row PHEV crossovers