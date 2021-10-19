Audi unveiled a redesigned A3 last year but the handsome compact sedan is only now reaching the U.S. We've just tested it, both in standard and sporty S3 guises, and have a full first drive review up.

Honda's latest Civic makes a great alternative to the Audi A3, if you can look past the badge. This is especially true now that a sporty Civic Si has joined the range. It offers 200 hp and comes exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

A redesigned Genesis G90 boasting a new platform and possibly an electric powertrain is coming up shortly. A prototype has been spotted at the Nürburgring and we have fresh spy shots and video.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Audi A3/S3 sport sedans turn a smart double play

2022 Honda Civic Si revealed with 200 hp, Type R hand-me-downs

2023 Genesis G90 spy shots and video: Redesigned flagship sedan in the works

What's New for 2022: Lexus

Uber-rare Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion prototype spotted on the road

Toyota plans US-made batteries by 2025: Will more ambitious EV targets follow?

Sweden's NEVS seeks new owner in light of parent company Evergrande's financial woes

2022 Ford Bronco Sport review

2022 Volkswagen ID.5 spy shots and video: Electric coupe-like crossover coming soon

China's GAC announces hydrogen combustion engine