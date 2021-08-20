We drove the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, the 2023 Nissan Z was revealed, and we slipped behind the wheel of the 2022 Toyota GR86. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Jeep Wagoneer nameplate has finally returned. We found it's a gargantuan SUV that guzzles gas and can haul the entire family along with friends. With an interior that just might be the nicest thing to roll off a U.S. automaker's assembly line it sets some new standards in Grand Wagoneer form.

The 2022 Genesis G90 was spotted undergoing final high-speed testing on the Nürburgring. Set to receive a refresh, the flagship luxury sedan will feature a new greenhouse, sleeker rear end design, and possibly an updated interior. Expect a debut to take place later this year.

The 2023 Nissan Z was revealed with 400 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission. The design is a look back in time with 240Z and Z32 300ZX cues while the interior is modern with digital displays. It's set to arrive in the U.S. in the spring of 2022.

Genesis unveiled its first electric car. Dubbed the GV60, the luxury automaker's first EV is based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. When it arrives in 2022 it should have up to 300 miles of range and be available in rear- and all-wheel-drive forms.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2022 Toyota 86; it's a senior-year achievement test in performance driving when equipped with a manual transmission. Like a good set of training wheels the 86 is a willing and feather-light dance partner on a tight, technical race track.