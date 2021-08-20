Infiniti's QX80 enters the 2022 model year with some new tech features, chief of which is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

The single, wide-screen design replaces the pair of smaller screens previously used in the QX80, and includes touch capability as well as Apple CarPlay (wireless connection) and Android Auto (USB connection) smartphone integration.

Also new to the QX80 is a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, while a Bose audio system and adaptive cruise control continue to be features. Three rows of leather-lined seats with captain's chairs in the second row continue to be standard.

No change has been made to the sole powertrain on offer, a 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and spins the rear wheels only as standard, or all four on vehicles equipped with Infiniti's All-Mode Four-Wheel Drive option.

Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch later this year but as a guide, the current 2021 model starts at about $70,545, including destination. Production of the QX80 is handled exclusively at a plant in Kyushu, Japan.

