Ford knows Bronco buyers are keen to personalize their vehicles. That's why the automaker continues to tease accessories for its off-roader by rolling out concepts kitted with various gear.

The latest is the Bronco Riptide, which as the name suggests is designed for beachgoers. The concept has skipped the regular doors in favor of tubular doors, and instead of a roof there are Bestop mesh Bimini tops, Yakima roof racks, and a Rigid LED light bar.

The concept also wears a pair of prototype crossbars that are bolted to the sport bars to allow the roof racks to be easily mounted without affecting the soft tops. And Ford's design team has also fitted the vehicle with a prototype steel front bumper.

Ford Bronco Riptide concept

For the interior, marine-grade vinyl lines the seats and rubberized washout mats line the floors. Not only are the materials tough, they're also easy to clean which is what you want after carting around your fellow beachgoer friends.

The concept is based on the four-door Bronco with the off-road-focused Sasquatch package, and features 17-inch wheels (with Ford Performance beadlock rings), 35-inch mud-terrain tires, Dana Advantek electronic-locking front and rear axles, and raised suspension with Bilstein shocks.

While some elements of the concept won't make the transition to production, many of the accessories are already available at Ford dealerships. Ordering them at the time of vehicle purchase means they can be fitted before the vehicle leaves the factory. Ford has constructed a separate modification center at the Bronco's Michigan plant where accessories are fitted, such as sport bars, roof racks, graphics packages, and much more. Ford has also added pre-wired switches to the Bronco to make adding electronic accessories easy.