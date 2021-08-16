The V-8 engine has nearly been jettisoned from the Mercedes-Benz lineup in an instant.

On Friday, Reddit user BSW1234 posted on the /r/cars section that Mercedes suspended all V-8s for the U.S. market for the 2022 model year. The user provided a notice to /r/cars moderators and Motor Authority that was sent on Friday to all U.S. dealers from Adam Chamberlain, vice president of sales and product management at Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz spokesperson Anne McGregor told Motor Authority that the automaker has prioritized its focus to comply with global, external, and internal requirements along with facing challenging supply chain issues.

The model year 2022 availability update sent to U.S. dealers stated that "orders and production scheduling for the affected models are suspended, effective immediately." The action applies to all previously ordered V-8-powered 2022 GLE, GLS, and GLS Maybach along with all AMG models.

The only models not affected and that will be available with a V-8 engine for 2022 in the U.S. are the S-Class and Maybach S-Class.

This means there are no 2022 AMG C 63 or 63 S, AMG E 63 S, AMG GT, AMG GLC 63, AMG GLE 63, GLS 580, AMG GLS 63, Maybach GLS 600, and G-Class SUV.

The dealer notice said Mercedes-Benz USA will continue to order 2021 model year G550 and G63 AMG models until the end of 2021 production in December. "Please recognize that this MY21 G-Class volume will be the only volume of G-Class until further notice," the dealer update states.

McGregor refused to say whether the supply chain issues were an issue with chips, turbochargers, or other parts. Nor would she comment on whether any of the discontinued 2022 model year vehicles powered by a V-8 will return for the 2023 model year.