It's official. A new generation of the Acura Integra is coming, as soon as next year. The jury is still out on whether the car will have two doors. The more likely scenario is a four-door design based on the latest Honda Civic.

Mini has unveiled a new concept based on the battery-electric Cooper SE. It's called the Strip, and it imagines a car built with nothing but the bare essentials.

Aston Martin celebrated 70 years of U.S. sales with the reveal of the open-top Valkyrie Spider at 2021 Monterey Car Week. Just 85 examples will be built, together with 175 examples of the regular Valkyrie and 40 examples of the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

