The Lamborghini Countach returned, more of the 2022 Toyota Tundra was revealed, and the 2022 Acura NSX Type-S debuted. It's the Week In Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

It's been 50 years since the Lamborghini Countach debuted, and now the Italian supercar maker is bringing back the nameplate. The icon was unveiled on Friday at Monterey Car Week in California with a screaming V-12, a supercapacitor hybrid system, and throwback styling that still seems futuristic. Only 112 will be built.

We drove the 2022 Nissan Frontier, which finally received a heavy update after getting a new powertrain for 2020. The next-generation pickup truck arrives with plenty of charm and just enough value to become a real contender in the mid-size pickup truck market.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will ride on rear coil springs. Toyota continued to drip tease the next-generation of ts full-size pickup truck by announcing the end of leaf springs. Expect the new rear suspension to provide a smoother, more comfortable ride.

The 2023 Honda CR-V was spied. Still heavily wrapped in camouflage, the prototype revealed the automaker's compact crossover SUV will look like a shrunken Pilot when it debuts next year.

The 2022 Acura NSX Type-S broke cover as the second-generation model's swan song before it rides into the sunset next year. The hybrid supercar will cost $171,495 when it arrives in December with a tweaked powertrain producing 600 hp, a quicker-acting transmission, more battery capacity, and grippier tires.