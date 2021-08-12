The flagship of Lincoln's lineup is about to get a mild refresh.

On Thursday, Ford's luxury division teased the 2022 Navigator in a short animation that shows updated headlights and new trim on the front fenders sporting "The Lincoln Motor Company" script.

Spotlight ready. Presenting the first glance of the new 2022 Lincoln #Navigator. Get a reminder for the full reveal, here: https://t.co/5cVRVshRL4 pic.twitter.com/SB11wkCaYk — Lincoln (@LincolnMotorCo) August 12, 2021

The updated 2022 Navigator has been spied on the road with camouflage covering the front and rear, but the door panels were exposed. Expect the refresh to feature updated front and rear lighting, and possibly a new grille design. The teaser video shows the headlights now droop a bit bringing the Navigator's design in line with the Aviator.

2022 Lincoln Navigator teaser

Inside, the refreshed luxury SUV will feature a larger touchscreen than the current 10-inch unit based on spy images. Though unlike the larger units in recent Fords, the screen will retain its horizontal orientation rather then switching to a vertical design.

It's unclear what's under the hood of the 2022 Navigator, but some form of a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with more than 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of of torque is a a good bet. Lincoln might offer a hybrid version of the Navigator with the F-150 hybrid's powertrain as it moves to electrify its entire lineup by 2030.

Expect the 2022 Lincoln Navigator to debut soon.