The first in a series of Formula One races in Miami, Florida, is locked in for 2022, with tickets due to go on sale this fall. It will be the first F1 race in Florida since as far back as 1959.

Helping to make your planning a little easier, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed the first Miami Grand Prix will take place in the first half of May 2022 and that a provisional calendar for the full season will be revealed in September or October.

Domenicali made the confirmation during a recent call with investors, Planet F1 reported last week.

Formula One Miami Grand Prix proposed track layout

Assuming there aren't any disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic, the Miami race will likely be grouped close to the Monaco Grand Prix which traditionally falls around May. What isn't clear is whether a current race will need to be eliminated to fit the Miami Grand Prix.

Organizers of the Miami race have signed a 10-year deal with F1, though there aren't plans to drop the existing United States Grand Prix held in Austin, Texas, anytime soon. When confirming the Miami race in April, Domenicali said the U.S. is a key growth market for F1.

A semi-permanent circuit is under construction at the site of Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise. The track layout will stretch 3.36 miles and comprise 19 corners, plus a start-finish straight running parallel to the north side of the stadium. There will be three potential DRS zones and top speeds should reach close to 200 mph.