The calendar for the 2022 Formula One World Championship has been revealed, and it contains a record 23 rounds. That's one up on this year's 22 rounds which itself is a record.

The new season will see the first in what will eventually be a series of F1 races held in Miami, Florida, with tickets for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on sale this fall. It will be the first F1 race in Florida since 1959.

A semi-permanent circuit is under construction at the site of Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise. The track layout will stretch 3.36 miles and comprise 19 corners, plus a start-finish straight running parallel to the north side of the stadium. There will be three potential DRS zones and top speeds should reach close to 200 mph.

Formula One Miami Grand Prix proposed track layout

Organizers of the Miami race have signed a 10-year deal with F1, though there aren't plans to drop the existing United States Grand Prix which will remain at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said the U.S. is a key growth market for F1. There are even rumors of Andretti Autosport looking to form a second U.S. team alongside Haas.

The 2022 season will also see most of the races canceled for 2021 make a return, such as the Australian, Canadian, Japanese and Singapore grands prix. The Chinese Grand Prix didn't make the cut, though, due to Covid-19 restrictions. While it's set to return in the future, a special Emilia Romagna race at Italy's Imola will fill in next season.

It's also worth mentioning that the Russian Grand Prix will be held at Sochi for the final time next season, as the race from 2023 will be held at St Petersburg’s Igora Drive circuit.

2022 Formula One World Championship calendar:

March 20 - Bahrain Grand Prix

March 27 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

April 10 - Australian Grand Prix

April 24 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (subject to contract)

May - Miami Grand Prix (subject to FIA circuit homologation)

May 22 - Spanish Grand Prix (subject to contract)

May 29 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 12 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

June 19 - Canadian Grand Prix

July 3 - British Grand Prix

July 10 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 24 - French Grand Prix

July 31 - Hungarian Grand Prix

August 28 - Belgian Grand Prix

September 4 - Dutch Grand Prix

September 11 - Italian Grand Prix

September 25 - Russian Grand Prix

October 2 - Singapore Grand Prix (subject to contract)

October 9 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 23 - United States Grand Prix (subject to contract)

October 30 - Mexican Grand Prix

November 13 - Brazilian Grand Prix

November 20 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix